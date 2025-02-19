Controversy Erupts Over Mismanagement Claims at Prayagraj's Mahakumbh
Spiritual leader Jagadguru Shankaracharya backs Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's criticism of Mahakumbh's handling. He cites severe mismanagement, including traffic chaos and compromised water quality. BJP leader Swami Balmukundacharya condemns Banerjee, accusing her of insulting the religious event and its sanctity.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on the mismanagement of Prayagraj's Mahakumbh have drawn sharp criticism, with the state's spiritual leader Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj voicing support. The spiritual leader emphasized issues like massive traffic jams and compromised water quality, raising concerns over event management.
Referring to the Central Pollution Control Board's recent findings, the leader questioned the planning for Mahakumbh. Despite 12 years of preparation time, he criticized the authorities for failing to divert sewage to provide clean water for devotees, citing the event's compromised safety and sanitation standards.
The situation escalated with Swami Balmukundacharya, a BJP leader from Rajasthan, retaliating against Banerjee, accusing her of disrespecting the religious gathering. As the controversy unfolds, Banerjee remains vocal, condemning the overcrowding and lack of measures during recent stampedes in Prayagraj and New Delhi, calling for accountability.
