Army Chief Calls for Separating Military from Political Discourse

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi emphasizes the need to keep the military out of political discussions amid claims about Chinese presence on Indian soil. His comments follow opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's controversial remarks and the defense minister's rebuttal. The focus remains on maintaining assertive yet non-political military stances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:18 IST
Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent interview, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi expressed his concerns about involving the military in political debates. He stressed that the Army should remain apolitical, referencing the Defense Minister's categorical denial of political claims about the military's role.

General Dwivedi's remarks came as a response to opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's statement in Parliament, alleging Chinese incursion into Indian territory – a claim strongly refuted by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. General Dwivedi clarified that the Indian Army's strengthened position near the Indo-China border was a result of strategic assertiveness, rather than unwarranted territorial encroachment.

Addressing infrastructure developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), General Dwivedi explained that military presence and logistical needs have grown, necessitating the creation of supportive infrastructure. He assured that these developments do not alter disputed territories but ensure readiness and responsiveness to any potential threats, as both India and China enhance their military capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

