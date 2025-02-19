Google's Hefty Payout Ends Italian Tax Evasion Inquiry

Italian prosecutors announced on Wednesday their intention to terminate a tax evasion inquiry involving Google, following the company's agreement to a 326 million Euro settlement.

The Milan-based investigation scrutinized Google's unpaid taxes on advertising revenues within Italy between 2015 and 2019, highlighting its infrastructure presence in the country.

In a statement, Google confirmed that the settlement resolves the tax audit 'without litigation.' Previously, Google paid over USD 1 billion to French authorities to resolve longstanding tax fraud allegations.

