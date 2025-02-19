Left Menu

Google's Hefty Payout Ends Italian Tax Evasion Inquiry

Italian prosecutors plan to close a tax evasion investigation against Google after it agreed to a 326 million Euro settlement. This resolves allegations of unpaid taxes on advertising revenues from 2015 to 2019. Google previously settled a tax dispute in France with over USD 1 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:53 IST
Google's Hefty Payout Ends Italian Tax Evasion Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian prosecutors announced on Wednesday their intention to terminate a tax evasion inquiry involving Google, following the company's agreement to a 326 million Euro settlement.

The Milan-based investigation scrutinized Google's unpaid taxes on advertising revenues within Italy between 2015 and 2019, highlighting its infrastructure presence in the country.

In a statement, Google confirmed that the settlement resolves the tax audit 'without litigation.' Previously, Google paid over USD 1 billion to French authorities to resolve longstanding tax fraud allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025