Egypt Intensifies Carbon Capture with New Project
Misr Fertilizers Production Co collaborates with ThyssenKrupp Uhde to execute a $220 million carbon dioxide recovery project in Egypt. The initiative, backed by the Egyptian petroleum ministry, aims to capture 150,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually, enhancing environmental sustainability efforts in the region.
In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, Egypt's Misr Fertilizers Production Co has partnered with Germany's ThyssenKrupp Uhde to launch a new carbon dioxide recovery project. The agreement, announced on Wednesday, involves an investment of $220 million, as confirmed by a statement from the Egyptian petroleum ministry.
This ambitious project is set to capture 150,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year. Through this initiative, Egypt aims to enhance its efforts in reducing carbon emissions and promoting green practices across the region.
The collaboration marks a vital step forward for Misr Fertilizers Production Co as it aligns itself with global environmental goals to decrease carbon footprints and adopt sustainable industrial practices.
