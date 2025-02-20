Left Menu

Egypt Intensifies Carbon Capture with New Project

Misr Fertilizers Production Co collaborates with ThyssenKrupp Uhde to execute a $220 million carbon dioxide recovery project in Egypt. The initiative, backed by the Egyptian petroleum ministry, aims to capture 150,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually, enhancing environmental sustainability efforts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 20-02-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 00:42 IST
Egypt Intensifies Carbon Capture with New Project
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, Egypt's Misr Fertilizers Production Co has partnered with Germany's ThyssenKrupp Uhde to launch a new carbon dioxide recovery project. The agreement, announced on Wednesday, involves an investment of $220 million, as confirmed by a statement from the Egyptian petroleum ministry.

This ambitious project is set to capture 150,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year. Through this initiative, Egypt aims to enhance its efforts in reducing carbon emissions and promoting green practices across the region.

The collaboration marks a vital step forward for Misr Fertilizers Production Co as it aligns itself with global environmental goals to decrease carbon footprints and adopt sustainable industrial practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025