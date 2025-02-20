Global Markets in Turmoil Amid Trump's Tariff Threats

An index of global shares fell on Wednesday, driven by erratic trading on Wall Street and a decline in European stocks. This downturn came as President Trump's latest tariff threats on auto, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical imports spurred investor caution in the markets.

In recent weeks, Trump imposed a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports and announced 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and non-energy imports from Canada. These policies have raised inflation concerns, as reflected in the Federal Reserve's discussions. Simultaneously, safe-haven currencies like the U.S. dollar and yen saw gains.

The financial landscape remained mixed, with Wall Street's main indexes finishing slightly higher, while European and global stock indexes faced declines. As fear of a global trade war looms, investors remain wary and markets continue to react to the Trump administration's policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)