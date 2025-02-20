Left Menu

Global Markets in Turmoil Amid Trump's Tariff Threats

Global share indexes fell as President Trump's new tariff threats on autos, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals caused market uncertainty. The U.S. dollar and yen gained as safe-haven assets, while gold hit new highs. European stocks dropped, and Wall Street indices wobbled, reflecting investor caution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 03:50 IST
Global Markets in Turmoil Amid Trump's Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An index of global shares fell on Wednesday, driven by erratic trading on Wall Street and a decline in European stocks. This downturn came as President Trump's latest tariff threats on auto, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical imports spurred investor caution in the markets.

In recent weeks, Trump imposed a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports and announced 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and non-energy imports from Canada. These policies have raised inflation concerns, as reflected in the Federal Reserve's discussions. Simultaneously, safe-haven currencies like the U.S. dollar and yen saw gains.

The financial landscape remained mixed, with Wall Street's main indexes finishing slightly higher, while European and global stock indexes faced declines. As fear of a global trade war looms, investors remain wary and markets continue to react to the Trump administration's policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025