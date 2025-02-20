Russia Intensifies Attacks on Ukrainian Gas Infrastructure

In a significant escalation, Russia has launched an aggressive assault on Ukraine's gas infrastructure, reportedly deploying 161 drones and a dozen missiles overnight. Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko highlighted on social media that the attacks aimed to cripple gas production, essential for domestic consumption and central heating.

The Ukrainian military claims to have intercepted 80 drones while losing 78 due to electronic countermeasures. The missile and drone strikes primarily targeted critically important infrastructure in the Kharkiv region. Kharkiv and its neighboring Poltava regions are key to Ukraine's gas production, fulfilling almost half of the national gas demand.

Naftogaz, Ukraine's state oil and gas company, confirmed damage across several production areas, with its CEO Roman Chumak stating the situation is challenging but manageable. Efforts are underway to secure gas imports, which have surged significantly since February. The attack also affected power supplies in the Odesa region, leaving thousands without electricity.

