Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: India's Gateway to Sustainable Investment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the highly anticipated Advantage Assam 2.0 and Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 on Tuesday, aiming to promote sustainability and investment opportunities in India's northeastern region. The event has attracted delegates from across India and several foreign countries to Guwahati.

Imad Agie, a delegate from Sweden and Head of Technology Innovation and Sustainability at Bootes Impex Ltd, highlighted the significance of the summit. He expressed enthusiasm for engaging in dialogues focused on achieving net-zero initiatives, noting that the event offers a platform for collaboration and support.

Another delegate from Singapore, supporting Tata Electronics, attended under their invitation to explore future investment opportunities in Assam. Additionally, Sarish Kumar from Tamil Nadu praised the summit, emphasizing Assam's role as the gateway to Northeast India and its strategic importance for investment. The summit marks a significant step in showcasing Assam's potential as a major investment destination, with its geostrategic advantages and diverse sectors.

