Clash of Legacies: BJP and AAP Spar Over Iconic Portraits

Political tensions flare as BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accuses AAP of misleading the public by aligning Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with national heroes. AAP counters, alleging BJP's neglect of Ambedkar's legacy. The debate intensifies with claims of hostility towards national figures across government offices.

Updated: 25-02-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:22 IST
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has launched a fresh salvo against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of deceiving the public with falsehoods. Tiwari criticized AAP for previously placing a portrait of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alongside those of revered figures BR Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh, calling it a dishonor to their memory.

The statement escalates the ongoing political squabble between the BJP and AAP, with AAP alleging that the BJP is attempting to marginalize BR Ambedkar's legacy by replacing his portraits with those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in key government venues such as the Delhi Chief Minister's office and the Assembly.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh did not hold back, accusing the BJP of stripping government offices of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh's portraits—a move he deemed anti-national. He stressed that Ambedkar, a pivotal architect of the Indian Constitution, and Bhagat Singh, a freedom martyr, are sources of inspiration. Singh pledged that AAP will continue to spotlight these issues in the Assembly amid accusations that BJP harbors disdain for Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

