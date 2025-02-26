Judge Halts Trump's Refugee Suspension
A federal judge has blocked President Trump's attempt to indefinitely suspend the U.S. refugee resettlement program, citing a lawsuit from refugee supporters arguing that Trump exceeded his executive powers.
A federal judge in Seattle has issued a blockade against President Donald Trump's attempt to halt the U.S. refugee resettlement program indefinitely. Judge Jamal Whitehead made the decision on Tuesday.
The ruling comes after a lawsuit from a coalition of refugee supporters who contended that Trump's actions surpassed his executive authority.
The judge's decision temporarily thwarts the administration's efforts, leaving the future of the resettlement program uncertain pending further legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
