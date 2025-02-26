Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh: The Powerhouse of India's Energy Future

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's potential to generate 50,000 mw of hydropower, key to India's energy future. Emphasizing cultural unity at the Nyokum Yullo festival, he praised India's growth and discussed legislative leader Kiren Rijiju's influence. Dhankhar celebrated local achievements and underscored India's resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:58 IST
Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar has highlighted the substantial hydropower potential of Arunachal Pradesh, stating that the state can produce 50,000 megawatts, crucial for India's energy future.

During his visit to the state, Dhankhar attended the Nyokum Yullo festival, reinforcing the cultural heritage of the Nyishi tribe. In his address, he applauded India's rapid economic strides and stressed the importance of decisive action through initiatives like the 'Act East' policy.

Dhankhar also commended Kiren Rijiju, a cabinet minister from Arunachal, noting his vision and contribution to the state's development. He concluded by praising India's cultural unity and achievements, including the recognition of the Buddhist community.

