Arunachal Pradesh: The Powerhouse of India's Energy Future

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar has highlighted the substantial hydropower potential of Arunachal Pradesh, stating that the state can produce 50,000 megawatts, crucial for India's energy future.

During his visit to the state, Dhankhar attended the Nyokum Yullo festival, reinforcing the cultural heritage of the Nyishi tribe. In his address, he applauded India's rapid economic strides and stressed the importance of decisive action through initiatives like the 'Act East' policy.

Dhankhar also commended Kiren Rijiju, a cabinet minister from Arunachal, noting his vision and contribution to the state's development. He concluded by praising India's cultural unity and achievements, including the recognition of the Buddhist community.

