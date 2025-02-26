Left Menu

Quick Response Contains Cinema Blaze at Saket Mall

A minor short circuit at PVR Saket in Select Citywalk Mall caused a small fire, quickly controlled with no casualties. The Delhi Fire Service dispatched six fire tenders to manage the situation, preventing damage and restoring safety in the cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:25 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor short circuit incident at PVR Saket in Select Citywalk Mall sparked a small fire, an official confirmed on Wednesday. The situation was swiftly contained, with no resulting damage or injuries.

The Delhi Fire Service reported that the fire originated in the screen area of Auditorium-3 at the cinema hall. Fortunately, there were no casualties in the incident.

To manage the situation, the Delhi Fire Service deployed six fire tenders to the site, effectively bringing the fire under control, according to their statement. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

