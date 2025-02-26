Quick Response Contains Cinema Blaze at Saket Mall

A minor short circuit incident at PVR Saket in Select Citywalk Mall sparked a small fire, an official confirmed on Wednesday. The situation was swiftly contained, with no resulting damage or injuries.

The Delhi Fire Service reported that the fire originated in the screen area of Auditorium-3 at the cinema hall. Fortunately, there were no casualties in the incident.

To manage the situation, the Delhi Fire Service deployed six fire tenders to the site, effectively bringing the fire under control, according to their statement. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)