Left Menu

Advantage Assam 2.0 Concludes with Historic Investment Commitments

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 has ended, resulting in a massive investment commitment of Rs 491,500 crore. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the summit as a pivotal moment in Assam's development history, promising transformative growth and a vibrant future for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:52 IST
Advantage Assam 2.0 Concludes with Historic Investment Commitments
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 wrapped up on Wednesday, securing a staggering Rs 491,500 crore in investment commitments for the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the summit as a landmark event in Assam's developmental journey.

In his address at the summit's conclusion in Guwahati, Chief Minister Sarma stressed that the positive atmosphere and investment proposals would catalyze Assam's transformation from a dependent state to a key contributor in the national growth narrative.

Highlighting Assam's storied past as home to India's first coal mine and oil refinery, Sarma noted that the state is primed for a new era of prosperity, buoyed by tech advances like semiconductor production and bio-ethanol manufacturing.

Grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance, Sarma attributed Assam's recent economic strides to Modi's leadership since 2014. He pledged to further integrate self-help groups into Assam's economic framework and transform Guwahati and Dibrugarh into cultural hotspots.

Emphasizing the execution of summit MoUs, Sarma called on educational institutions to equip youth with Industry 4.0 skills. Union Industry and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal lauded Assam's development model, centered on democracy, diversity, and digitization, and supported by trade, technology, and tourism.

Goyal praised Sarma's visionary leadership, aligning with India's national growth ambitions, and envisaged Assam's role as a leader in export logistics and trade. Leaders from global financial institutions and corporate giants echoed these sentiments, underscoring the summit's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025