Advantage Assam 2.0 Concludes with Historic Investment Commitments

The two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 wrapped up on Wednesday, securing a staggering Rs 491,500 crore in investment commitments for the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the summit as a landmark event in Assam's developmental journey.

In his address at the summit's conclusion in Guwahati, Chief Minister Sarma stressed that the positive atmosphere and investment proposals would catalyze Assam's transformation from a dependent state to a key contributor in the national growth narrative.

Highlighting Assam's storied past as home to India's first coal mine and oil refinery, Sarma noted that the state is primed for a new era of prosperity, buoyed by tech advances like semiconductor production and bio-ethanol manufacturing.

Grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance, Sarma attributed Assam's recent economic strides to Modi's leadership since 2014. He pledged to further integrate self-help groups into Assam's economic framework and transform Guwahati and Dibrugarh into cultural hotspots.

Emphasizing the execution of summit MoUs, Sarma called on educational institutions to equip youth with Industry 4.0 skills. Union Industry and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal lauded Assam's development model, centered on democracy, diversity, and digitization, and supported by trade, technology, and tourism.

Goyal praised Sarma's visionary leadership, aligning with India's national growth ambitions, and envisaged Assam's role as a leader in export logistics and trade. Leaders from global financial institutions and corporate giants echoed these sentiments, underscoring the summit's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)