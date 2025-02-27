Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Bust: Passenger Conceals Gold in Dates at Delhi Airport

A man was detained at Delhi's IGI Airport for smuggling 172 grams of gold concealed in dates, arriving from Jeddah. Customs officers, alerted by spot profiling and metal detectors, uncovered the contraband during baggage inspection. Authorities are conducting further investigations into the smuggling attempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 10:10 IST
Gold concealed inside dates (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant bust, customs officers at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport intercepted a smuggling attempt on Wednesday, involving gold concealed in dates. A 56-year-old Indian man, who arrived on flight SV-756 from Jeddah, was detained at the Green Channel exit.

Drawing upon intelligence-based profiling, officials became suspicious when the passenger's baggage triggered alarms during an X-ray scan, followed by an alert from the door frame metal detector, indicating metal's presence.

A thorough examination revealed 172 grams of yellow metal cut pieces and a chain, disguised expertly within dates in the passenger's luggage. Further investigations are underway to unravel the entire smuggling operation, according to Customs officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

