Gold Smuggling Bust: Passenger Conceals Gold in Dates at Delhi Airport

In a significant bust, customs officers at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport intercepted a smuggling attempt on Wednesday, involving gold concealed in dates. A 56-year-old Indian man, who arrived on flight SV-756 from Jeddah, was detained at the Green Channel exit.

Drawing upon intelligence-based profiling, officials became suspicious when the passenger's baggage triggered alarms during an X-ray scan, followed by an alert from the door frame metal detector, indicating metal's presence.

A thorough examination revealed 172 grams of yellow metal cut pieces and a chain, disguised expertly within dates in the passenger's luggage. Further investigations are underway to unravel the entire smuggling operation, according to Customs officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)