BJP MLA Pledges to Expose AAP Scams Ahead of Deputy Speaker Appointment

BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, poised to be appointed as the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, has committed to unveiling the previous scandals associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He emphasized that past malpractices would not recur, expressing thanks to his party for maintaining respect towards its members.

In an interview with ANI on Thursday, Bisht remarked, "What used to happen earlier will not be repeated. All the previous scams of the AAP will be exposed. AAP means corruption, and they will have to give explanations about their corruption." The announcement from Bisht arrives just after the Legislative Assembly's List of Business revealed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's motion to appoint him as Deputy Speaker.

The appointment process also involves another motion by MLA Anil Kumar Sharma, supported by Gajender Singh Yadav, aiming to secure Bisht's position as Deputy Speaker. Concurrently, the Delhi Assembly is slated to review the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the 'Performance Audit Report on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi,' detailing the city's liquor regulation from 2017-18 to 2020-21.

(With inputs from agencies.)