Left Menu

BJP MLA Pledges to Expose AAP Scams Ahead of Deputy Speaker Appointment

BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht aims to reveal past AAP scams as he prepares for a Deputy Speaker appointment in the Delhi Assembly. He voiced gratitude to his party and assured that past corrupt practices would not resurface. Discussions will include a CAG report on Delhi's liquor regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 10:37 IST
BJP MLA Pledges to Expose AAP Scams Ahead of Deputy Speaker Appointment
BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, poised to be appointed as the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, has committed to unveiling the previous scandals associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He emphasized that past malpractices would not recur, expressing thanks to his party for maintaining respect towards its members.

In an interview with ANI on Thursday, Bisht remarked, "What used to happen earlier will not be repeated. All the previous scams of the AAP will be exposed. AAP means corruption, and they will have to give explanations about their corruption." The announcement from Bisht arrives just after the Legislative Assembly's List of Business revealed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's motion to appoint him as Deputy Speaker.

The appointment process also involves another motion by MLA Anil Kumar Sharma, supported by Gajender Singh Yadav, aiming to secure Bisht's position as Deputy Speaker. Concurrently, the Delhi Assembly is slated to review the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the 'Performance Audit Report on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi,' detailing the city's liquor regulation from 2017-18 to 2020-21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025