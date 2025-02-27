Left Menu

China's Crackdown on U.S. Listings of Small Firms

The China Securities Regulatory Commission plans to enforce stricter oversight on small Chinese companies listing in the U.S. to curb price-rigging practices, which have resulted in significant losses for American investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 10:48 IST
China's Crackdown on U.S. Listings of Small Firms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move aimed at preventing market manipulation and protecting investors, China's securities regulator announced tighter controls on the listing of small domestic firms on U.S. exchanges.

The clampdown follows numerous incidents of price-rigging that have inflicted severe losses on American investors. Concerns have been mounting over these small-scale firms, often with weak financial positions, being used as tools for market manipulation.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission's decision represents a significant effort to instill more rigorous regulatory practices on cross-border listings, aligning with increasing global financial scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025