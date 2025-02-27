Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Amidst Mahakumbh Commendation

In a sharp critique, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the BJP-led governments at the national and state levels for their handling of the Mahakumbh event, specifically highlighting the absence of acknowledgment for the lives lost in tragic stampedes. Yadav was adamant that a moment of silence should have been observed for the deceased, underscoring the party's demand for accountability in the Lok Sabha and the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Highlighting the disconnect, Yadav remarked on social media platform X about the tragic events that left 48 people dead in separate incidents during the Mahakumbh and at New Delhi's railway station. In contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the culmination of the Mahakumbh as a 'Maha Yagya of unity,' praising the congregation of 140 crore citizens in Prayagraj over its 45-day duration.

Adding to the discourse, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath touted the success of the Mahakumbh in establishing five new spiritual tourism corridors across the state, envisaging Uttar Pradesh as a hub for spiritual tourism. This assertion came as part of broader praise for the event, which concluded on the auspicious Maha Shivratri, with over 66.30 crore devotees reported to have participated.

