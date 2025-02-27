Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Amidst Mahakumbh Commendation

Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the BJP for neglecting lives lost during the Mahakumbh and earlier stampedes. Despite acknowledging the event's success, Yadav emphasized the need to honor victims, challenging the celebratory narrative by PM Modi and CM Yogi. The Mahakumbh, which fostered unity, concluded on Maha Shivratri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:54 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Amidst Mahakumbh Commendation
SP Chief Akhilesy Yadav (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the BJP-led governments at the national and state levels for their handling of the Mahakumbh event, specifically highlighting the absence of acknowledgment for the lives lost in tragic stampedes. Yadav was adamant that a moment of silence should have been observed for the deceased, underscoring the party's demand for accountability in the Lok Sabha and the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Highlighting the disconnect, Yadav remarked on social media platform X about the tragic events that left 48 people dead in separate incidents during the Mahakumbh and at New Delhi's railway station. In contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the culmination of the Mahakumbh as a 'Maha Yagya of unity,' praising the congregation of 140 crore citizens in Prayagraj over its 45-day duration.

Adding to the discourse, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath touted the success of the Mahakumbh in establishing five new spiritual tourism corridors across the state, envisaging Uttar Pradesh as a hub for spiritual tourism. This assertion came as part of broader praise for the event, which concluded on the auspicious Maha Shivratri, with over 66.30 crore devotees reported to have participated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025