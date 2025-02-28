Market Mayhem: Sensex and Nifty Plunge Amid Global Trade Fears

The Indian stock market witnessed a dramatic downturn on Friday, as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty sank close to 2%, echoing substantial global losses. The financial upheaval was primarily driven by the imposition of a new 10% tariff on Chinese goods, which spooked investors worldwide.

Sensex, the 30-share BSE index, nosedived 1,414.33 points or 1.90% to close at 73,198.10, while Nifty tumbled 420.35 points or 1.86% to 22,124.70. Adding to investor anxiety were continuous foreign fund outflows and looming concerns over a slowdown in the US economy.

Market heavyweights Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank suffered significant losses, while HDFC Bank emerged as a rare performer. Global markets remained troubled as Asian indices and European stocks also recorded sharp downturns, steered by the fear of a prolonged international trade conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)