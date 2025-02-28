Left Menu

Veteran Banker Naina Lal Kidwai Joins Lightspeed as Venture Advisor

Veteran banker Naina Lal Kidwai has joined investment firm Lightspeed as a venture advisor. Her extensive experience in banking and finance will guide Lightspeed's strategy and support its portfolio companies. Kidwai's notable career includes roles with HSBC India, Rothschild India, and advisory positions across various organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:56 IST
  • India

Veteran banker Naina Lal Kidwai has embarked on a new role with investment giant Lightspeed, serving as a venture advisor, the firm announced on Friday.

With a staggering USD 25 billion in assets under management, Lightspeed has previously invested in prominent Indian start-ups including OYO, Physics Wallah, and Zepto. Kidwai's vast banking and finance experience is expected to strengthen Lightspeed's strategic endeavors.

Her impressive track record includes positions such as chairperson of HSBC India and senior advisory roles at Rothschild India and TPG Rise Climate. As she steps into her new role, Kidwai expressed her enthusiasm for nurturing the next wave of entrepreneurial talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

