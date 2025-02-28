Punjab's Agricultural Infrastructure Boost: A Model for Success
Punjab's agricultural infrastructure has gained recognition at the national level as the state's financing under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme increases to Rs 7,050 crore. This boost aims to modernize infrastructure and enhance farmers' incomes, positioning Punjab as a leader in agricultural reforms.
- Country:
- India
In a notable acknowledgment of Punjab's progress in agricultural infrastructure, the Centre has increased the state's financing under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme to Rs 7,050 crore, according to Horticulture Minister Mohinder Bhagat.
The adjustment from the initial Rs 4,713 crore to the enhanced figure is a tribute to Punjab's commitment to empowering its farmers, said Bhagat. The funds will be used to further modernize agricultural infrastructure, including cold storage, warehousing, and processing units.
This move strengthens Punjab's position as a leader in agricultural reforms, with the state consistently securing top ranks in project approvals nationwide, transforming its agricultural landscape and boosting farmers' incomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- agricultural
- infrastructure
- AIF
- financing
- farmers
- modernize
- horticulture
- minister
- Bhagat
ALSO READ
Tanzania’s Road Upgrades: Economic Gains for Some, Hardships for Farmers
IFC Partners with CRX Markets to Enhance Sustainable Supply Chain Financing
Farmers Unite: Demand Legal Backing for MSP
Farmers Persist in Demands for Legal MSP Guarantee Amid Prolonged Agitation
India Proposes Landmark Reforms to Modernize Legal Framework