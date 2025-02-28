RBI Cracks Down With Heavy Penalties on HSBC and IIFL Samasta Finance

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed significant financial penalties on two major financial entities for regulatory compliance failures. HSBC was fined Rs 66.6 lakh, while IIFL Samasta Finance faced a Rs 33.1 lakh penalty.

The infractions relate to violations of the 'Know Your Customer' protocols and interest rate guidelines for HSBC. Meanwhile, IIFL Samasta Finance was found in breach of 'Non-Banking Financial Company' directives, as well as KYC norms.

While the hefty fines aim to emphasize the importance of adhering to regulatory standards, the RBI clarified that the penalties do not reflect on the legitimacy of any customer agreements or transactions conducted by these organizations.

