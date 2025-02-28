RBI Cracks Down With Heavy Penalties on HSBC and IIFL Samasta Finance
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has levied penalties totaling Rs 66.6 lakh on HSBC and Rs 33.1 lakh on IIFL Samasta Finance for non-compliance with KYC and other regulatory guidelines. The penalties underscore deficiencies in regulatory adherence but do not question the validity of transactions by these entities.
The Reserve Bank of India has imposed significant financial penalties on two major financial entities for regulatory compliance failures. HSBC was fined Rs 66.6 lakh, while IIFL Samasta Finance faced a Rs 33.1 lakh penalty.
The infractions relate to violations of the 'Know Your Customer' protocols and interest rate guidelines for HSBC. Meanwhile, IIFL Samasta Finance was found in breach of 'Non-Banking Financial Company' directives, as well as KYC norms.
While the hefty fines aim to emphasize the importance of adhering to regulatory standards, the RBI clarified that the penalties do not reflect on the legitimacy of any customer agreements or transactions conducted by these organizations.
