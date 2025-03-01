Left Menu

The Multinational Heist: Exposing the Rs 122 Crore Scandal at New India Co-Operative Bank

Hiren and Gauri Bhanu, former executives of New India Co-Operative Bank, are wanted for their role in a Rs 122 crore embezzlement scandal. Investigations reveal they received a substantial portion of the stolen funds. Various arrests have been made, while the couple remains overseas. The case involves multiple suspects and complex financial dealings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 08:22 IST
The Multinational Heist: Exposing the Rs 122 Crore Scandal at New India Co-Operative Bank
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hiren Bhanu, former chairperson of New India Co-Operative Bank, alongside his wife Gauri, are embroiled in a vast Rs 122 crore embezzlement investigation led by Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing. Their involvement is central, with allegations they received Rs 28 crore from the illicit activities.

The Bhanus surrendered Indian citizenship, living abroad as British nationals. Meanwhile, bank's former CEO Abhimanyu Bhoan, general manager Hitesh Mehta, and others face legal action as the probe intensifies, uncovering extensive financial misconduct.

Authorities have discovered Mehta's significant real estate holdings, while court permission has been secured for forensic tests to extract further details. The scandal spotlights the intricate web of deceit and financial impropriety within the banking sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025