Drone-Assisted Capture Leads to Arrest in Pune Rape Case

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar confirmed on Saturday the arrest of the Pune rape suspect, Dattatray Ramdas Gade, captured with the aid of drone technology after he attempted to evade arrest by hiding in a sugarcane field.

Pawar assured the public that a thorough investigation is in progress to ensure justice and emphasized that such incidents should not occur anywhere. The accused allegedly raped a working woman waiting for a bus by deceitfully leading her to a depot and assaulting her. The court has remanded Gade in police custody for 12 days.

On a political note, Pawar discussed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's statement on expanding Shiv Sena's influence, stating that while every party aims for growth, unity and the electorate's mandate remain crucial for Maharashtra's progress.

