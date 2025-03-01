Tax Shortfall Strains Pakistan's Economy Amid IMF Stipulations

Pakistan's economic outlook faces significant challenges due to a tax shortfall of Rs 606 billion within the first eight months of the fiscal year. This discrepancy has sparked concerns, especially as the government had made concrete commitments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in exchange for a USD 7 billion loan.

The FBR's revenue collections reached Rs 7.342 trillion between July and February, falling short of the Rs 7.95 trillion target. These numbers reflect a 28% growth but remain insufficient to meet IMF expectations, complicating financial planning and further stressing the economy.

Conversely, the World Bank announced a USD 20 billion development scheme, marking a pivotal opportunity for Pakistan to stabilize. This initiative will target energy and climate resilience among other sectors, beginning in 2026. Additionally, steady inflation and increased foreign remittances are positive indicators in an otherwise turbulent economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)