Tragic Discovery: Father and Daughter Found Dead in Kolkata Shop

A haunting discovery was made in South Kolkata's Behala area, as the bodies of a businessman and his 22-year-old daughter were found hanging inside his shop.

The businessman, from Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas district, had been battling mental distress. His daughter, too, was receiving treatment for mental and physical health issues.

The police suspect that the father may have killed his daughter before taking his own life. Investigations are ongoing as authorities delve into what led to this tragic turn of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)