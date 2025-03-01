Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Father and Daughter Found Dead in Kolkata Shop

A businessman and his young daughter were discovered hanging in their shop in Kolkata's Behala area, having seemingly succumbed to long-standing mental health struggles. The police suspect the father took his daughter's life before his own amid severe depression. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 12:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A haunting discovery was made in South Kolkata's Behala area, as the bodies of a businessman and his 22-year-old daughter were found hanging inside his shop.

The businessman, from Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas district, had been battling mental distress. His daughter, too, was receiving treatment for mental and physical health issues.

The police suspect that the father may have killed his daughter before taking his own life. Investigations are ongoing as authorities delve into what led to this tragic turn of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

