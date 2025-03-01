Left Menu

Gunfire Erupts at Ambala Court Amidst Possible Rivalry

A shooting at Ambala court has raised concerns about a potential rivalry. Residents of Ambala Cantt were targeted as they arrived to give statements. The Crime Branch is investigating the incident, which involves a victim-accused conflict. Police continue to probe the motives and circumstances surrounding the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:11 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gunshots rang out at the Ambala court on Saturday, causing panic and prompting a swift police response. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the incident occurred as Ambala Cantt residents gathered at the court to provide testimony.

Sunil Vats, Station House Officer of Kotwali Police Station, suggested that the attack may have stemmed from a longstanding conflict between the victims and the accused. "The victims were known to be from Ambala Cantt and were present to deliver their statements when a suspect drove by and opened fire," Vats informed ANI, hinting at a possible revenge scenario.

The Crime Branch has since taken over the investigation, with a full-scale inquiry into the shooting underway. "We are actively pursuing all leads," the SHO stated, as efforts to understand the motivations behind the brazen attack intensify. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

