Iraq's Oil Industry Seeks New Agreements Amid Stalled Exports

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has extended an invitation to global firms operating under the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) and companies contracted by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for a significant meeting slated for March 4 in Baghdad.

The discussions are aimed at refining contract terms and ensuring that oilfield development practices adhere to international standards, all the while safeguarding Iraq's national interests. This meeting comes as efforts continue to harmonize oil operations between Baghdad and Erbil.

Despite these movements, eight international oil companies working in Iraq's Kurdistan region have stated they will not resume oil exports through Turkey's Ceyhan port, challenging the central government's announcement. The talks reflect ongoing complexities in aligning the region's oil exports and the need for clarity on the commercial agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)