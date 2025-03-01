Left Menu

A Vision for Viksit Bharat: Fast-Tracking Agricultural Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for speedy implementation of agriculture and rural development budget proposals, aiming for a 'Viksit Bharat'. The focus is on agricultural growth, rural prosperity, and empowering farmers through schemes like PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana and enhancing fisheries framework.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for quick implementation of agriculture and rural development budget proposals, emphasizing action over deliberation. At a post-budget webinar, he highlighted the government's commitment to a 'Viksit Bharat' through consistent policies in its third term.

Modi marked agriculture as a primary growth engine, stressing the necessity of rapidly addressing obstacles in the budget's execution. He noted achievements like increased foodgrain production and introduced the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana to focus on improving yields in low-output districts.

The Prime Minister also discussed the importance of modern agricultural practices and digital infrastructure in supporting farmers. He cited the success of various government initiatives, including PM Matsya Sampada Yojana for fisheries, and underscored efforts in expanding rural employment opportunities through skilling and technological investments.

Latest News

