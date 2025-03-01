NTPC Achieves Record 400 Billion Units: A Leap in Power Generation

State-run power giant NTPC has reached a milestone, generating 400 Billion Units on March 1, 2025, marking a new record in power production achieved in just 335 days. This is a significant improvement compared to last financial year's achievement.

As India's largest integrated power utility, NTPC plays a crucial role, providing a quarter of the nation's electricity. With over 77 GW of installed capacity and an additional 29.5 GW under construction, including 9.6 GW in renewable energy, the company is aggressively expanding its capabilities.

NTPC aims to reach 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032. It is also diversifying into new areas such as e-mobility, battery storage, pumped hydro storage, and waste-to-energy solutions, further participating in power distribution bids for Union Territories.

