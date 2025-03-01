Delhi Govt Issues Circular to Police: No Permit Needed for Building Construction

In a move that clarifies building regulations in the national capital, the Delhi Government has issued a circular following Home Minister Amit Shah's recent announcement. The circular emphasizes that Delhi Police's permission is not required for construction activities, a point aimed at correcting widespread misconceptions.

Details from the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act were highlighted, outlining that permissions pertaining to layout, building plan sanction, and occupancy are governed by local bodies like the MCD, not the police. The government circular aims to prevent any potential misuse of these regulations and to urge police officials to educate themselves and others accordingly.

Meanwhile, senior police officials are focusing on enhancing safety and law enforcement measures. Strategies discussed include combating street crime, providing security for vulnerable groups, and intensifying actions against gangsters and illegal immigrants. Amit Shah has instructed the police to operate with greater efficiency in tackling these critical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)