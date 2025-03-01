Left Menu

Jitendra Singh Highlights BJP's Progress and Challenges in Jammu Ahead of Assembly Session

Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited Jammu to attend a BJP MLA meeting prior to the state assembly's budget session, emphasizing the party's achievements in the region. He underscored their increased vote share and praised the central government's employment initiatives while addressing challenges due to the lack of a 'double-engine' system in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: 01-03-2025 20:41 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"We garnered a substantial majority previously, and our vote share exceeds that of the ruling party," Singh stated, reaffirming the party's dedication to nationalism and public interest. He highlighted that government job opportunities had increased by 60 to 70 percent under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, despite the absence of a 'double-engine' governance model in the state, unlike in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ravindra Raina pledged the party's commitment to addressing public concerns both within and outside the assembly. Concurrently, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directed officials to ensure uninterrupted services during Ramzan, underscoring the region's pressing administrative challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

