Left Menu

Unexpected Blackout Strikes Multiple Latin American Countries

A power outage impacted parts of Honduras, including the capital Tegucigalpa, and extended to other Latin American countries, causing widespread disruption. The Honduran national electric power company confirmed the regional failure impacting multiple countries and is actively working on power restoration efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 22:18 IST
Unexpected Blackout Strikes Multiple Latin American Countries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A power outage hit parts of Honduras on Saturday, creating regional chaos as neighboring Latin American countries were also affected. The disruption plunged the capital, Tegucigalpa, into darkness, according to on-ground reports from Reuters.

The national electric power company in Honduras announced that a 'regional power failure' was impacting various areas of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua, efforts for power restoration are underway.

The power company communicated the situation via the Telegram messaging app and is actively coordinating efforts to reestablish electricity services in the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025