Unexpected Blackout Strikes Multiple Latin American Countries

A power outage hit parts of Honduras on Saturday, creating regional chaos as neighboring Latin American countries were also affected. The disruption plunged the capital, Tegucigalpa, into darkness, according to on-ground reports from Reuters.

The national electric power company in Honduras announced that a 'regional power failure' was impacting various areas of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua, efforts for power restoration are underway.

The power company communicated the situation via the Telegram messaging app and is actively coordinating efforts to reestablish electricity services in the affected regions.

