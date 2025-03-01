Unexpected Blackout Strikes Multiple Latin American Countries
A power outage impacted parts of Honduras, including the capital Tegucigalpa, and extended to other Latin American countries, causing widespread disruption. The Honduran national electric power company confirmed the regional failure impacting multiple countries and is actively working on power restoration efforts.
A power outage hit parts of Honduras on Saturday, creating regional chaos as neighboring Latin American countries were also affected. The disruption plunged the capital, Tegucigalpa, into darkness, according to on-ground reports from Reuters.
The national electric power company in Honduras announced that a 'regional power failure' was impacting various areas of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua, efforts for power restoration are underway.
The power company communicated the situation via the Telegram messaging app and is actively coordinating efforts to reestablish electricity services in the affected regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mexico's Legal Challenge to Google's Gulf Naming Dispute
UFlex Ltd to Revolutionize Packaging with Major Investments in Mexico and India
Mexico Challenges Google Over Gulf Naming in Tensions with US
US Surveillance Drones Over Mexico: A Joint Effort Against Fentanyl
U.S. and Mexico Unite for Border Security