Left Menu

Vice-President Dhankhar Advocates for Enhanced Arbitration Process in India

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar calls for improved arbitration practices by integrating domain experts, reducing judicial intervention, and fostering a culture of amicable resolution over conventional adjudication. Speaking at an event organized by the India International Arbitration Centre, he highlighted the need for India to emerge as a global dispute resolution hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 22:40 IST
Vice-President Dhankhar Advocates for Enhanced Arbitration Process in India
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Pic/@VPIndia. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for a revamped approach to arbitration in India, suggesting it should extend beyond the traditional scope of adjudication. He emphasized the necessity of involving domain experts to enhance the arbitration process and reduce the excessive control found within certain segments of the judicial system.

During a colloquium organized by the India International Arbitration Centre, Dhankhar highlighted the importance of experts from various fields such as oceanography, aviation, and infrastructure to bolster the arbitration process. He also touched upon the overreach of Article 136, arguing it has hampered effective arbitration in the country.

Expressing his concerns, Dhankhar urged India to aspire to become a global hub for dispute resolution, leveraging its infrastructural and cultural strengths. He advocated for shifting from traditional dispute resolution methods to a model focused on amicable settlements and enhancing commercial partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025