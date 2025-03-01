Vice-President Dhankhar Advocates for Enhanced Arbitration Process in India

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for a revamped approach to arbitration in India, suggesting it should extend beyond the traditional scope of adjudication. He emphasized the necessity of involving domain experts to enhance the arbitration process and reduce the excessive control found within certain segments of the judicial system.

During a colloquium organized by the India International Arbitration Centre, Dhankhar highlighted the importance of experts from various fields such as oceanography, aviation, and infrastructure to bolster the arbitration process. He also touched upon the overreach of Article 136, arguing it has hampered effective arbitration in the country.

Expressing his concerns, Dhankhar urged India to aspire to become a global hub for dispute resolution, leveraging its infrastructural and cultural strengths. He advocated for shifting from traditional dispute resolution methods to a model focused on amicable settlements and enhancing commercial partnerships.

