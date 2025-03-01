Delhi BJP's Financial Commitment: A Push for Daily Women's Celebrations

In a compelling statement on Saturday, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva emphasized the government's dedication to supporting every segment of society, highlighting the importance of treating every day as Women's Day. This statement coincided with the BJP's prior commitment to deposit Rs 2500 into women's accounts under the Mahila Samman Yojana.

The Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, had reaffirmed earlier that the Yojana is on the government's agenda, suggesting confidence in the party's intentions and agenda. Gupta's comments came after questions regarding the specifics of the financial aid initiative were raised.

Opposition voices, including AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, have vowed to ensure accountability, urging the BJP to follow through on their promises. The AAP insists on transparency and action, echoing dissatisfaction voiced by other political leaders in the wake of BJP's electoral victory after a significant hiatus.

