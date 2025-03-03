China Gears Up: Counter-Tariff Strategies Unveiled
China is considering a range of countermeasures in response to the United States' impending tariff impositions. Likely actions include both tariffs and non-tariff measures, with U.S. agricultural and food products expected to be targeted. The measures aim to mitigate impacts of U.S. economic pressures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:39 IST
- Country:
- China
China is preparing a strategic response to the United States' tariff threats, which are set to take effect on Tuesday, according to the state-backed Global Times.
As articulated by the Global Times, China's counteractions are expected to encompass both tariff and non-tariff measures, with a particular focus on U.S. agricultural and food products.
This move signals China's intent to cushion its economy against the anticipated pressures from U.S. economic policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement