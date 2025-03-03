Left Menu

China Gears Up: Counter-Tariff Strategies Unveiled

China is considering a range of countermeasures in response to the United States' impending tariff impositions. Likely actions include both tariffs and non-tariff measures, with U.S. agricultural and food products expected to be targeted. The measures aim to mitigate impacts of U.S. economic pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:39 IST
China Gears Up: Counter-Tariff Strategies Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China is preparing a strategic response to the United States' tariff threats, which are set to take effect on Tuesday, according to the state-backed Global Times.

As articulated by the Global Times, China's counteractions are expected to encompass both tariff and non-tariff measures, with a particular focus on U.S. agricultural and food products.

This move signals China's intent to cushion its economy against the anticipated pressures from U.S. economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025