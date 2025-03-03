China Gears Up: Counter-Tariff Strategies Unveiled

China is preparing a strategic response to the United States' tariff threats, which are set to take effect on Tuesday, according to the state-backed Global Times.

As articulated by the Global Times, China's counteractions are expected to encompass both tariff and non-tariff measures, with a particular focus on U.S. agricultural and food products.

This move signals China's intent to cushion its economy against the anticipated pressures from U.S. economic policies.

