Blaze Extinguished at Ufimsky Oil Refinery in Ufa

A significant fire at the Ufimsky oil refinery, located in Ufa, Russia, was extinguished after raging for hours, according to official statements released on Monday. However, no specifics regarding casualties have been disclosed, and the fire's cause remains undetermined.

The refinery, owned by Bashneft, holds a substantial capacity of 168,000 barrels per day and primarily receives its crude oil supply from the regions of Bashkiria and western Siberia, as per LSEG data. The regional emergency ministry confirmed the fire's containment via the Telegram messaging app, stating that there were no recorded excess levels of harmful substances detected near the plant.

Initial reports from various Russian Telegram channels suggested an explosion preceded the fire, although these claims could not be independently verified. Notably, there was no overnight drone attack reported in Bashkiria, and the Russian defense ministry noted that seven Ukrainian drones were downed elsewhere, without listing Bashkiria. Ukraine has not yet commented on these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)