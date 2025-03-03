China Targets American Agriculture Amid New Tariff Battle

China has its sights set on American agricultural exports as it prepares countermeasures to U.S. import tariffs, intensifying the trade war between the world's two largest economies. President Trump's recent threat of an additional 10% duty has prompted Beijing to explore both tariff and non-tariff responses.

The Chinese commerce ministry and U.S. embassy in Beijing have yet to comment, but U.S. agricultural products, a major export market, could suffer if targeted. Despite a preparation period post-first Trump administration, the agricultural sector faces a complex reality in finding alternative markets.

While China hopes for a negotiated resolution, analysts warn that the escalating tariff tit-for-tat may backfire. With Beijing's rhetoric firm, recent U.S. moves, including the fentanyl-related import duties, exacerbate tensions. Both economic powerhouses remain mired in a precarious trade environment.

