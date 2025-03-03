Tragic Avalanche in Chamoli: Rescue Efforts Conclude with Heavy Heart

The search and rescue operations at the Mana avalanche site in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, have officially concluded, as confirmed by the Indian Army. Eight brave workers from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) tragically lost their lives, while 46 were successfully rescued and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Chamoli's District Magistrate, Sandeep Tiwari, announced that the final body has been brought to Joshimath. Expressing his gratitude, Tiwari thanked the Army, ITBP, Air Force, NDRF, and SDRF for their diligent work. Legal formalities are underway to complete the investigation process.

The Indian Army offered condolences to the families of the deceased and praised the resilience of all BRO personnel, acknowledging their crucial role in developing remote areas of the nation. Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, echoed these sentiments, hoping for the swift recovery of injured workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)