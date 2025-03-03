Rajnath Singh Urges Citizens to Support Soldiers as National Duty
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the collective responsibility of citizens to support soldiers and their families, at the Armed Forces Flag Day CSR Conclave. Singh called for heartfelt contributions and highlighted the government's commitment to security and welfare. He noted India’s economic goals tied with private sector efforts.
- Country:
- India
In a passionate address at the Armed Forces Flag Day CSR Conclave in New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged citizens to wholeheartedly contribute to the welfare of soldiers and their families, describing it as a national duty.
Singh affirmed the government's unwavering commitment to bolster India's security and ensure the wellbeing of its soldiers. He emphasized that corporate social responsibility transcends mere financial contribution, advocating for a deeper connection with the brave soldiers and their families.
He praised the private sector's growing contributions, asserting that India's ambitious economic targets could be reached through collaborative efforts. With optimism, Singh claimed that India is on track to become one of the world's top three economies by 2027.
(With inputs from agencies.)
