Hooda Demands Urgent Compensation for Farmers' Crop Losses

In the aftermath of devastating rains and hailstorms, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday urged the state government to swiftly compensate the affected farmers for their crop losses. Hooda emphasized that wheat and mustard crops, among others, have suffered extensive damage across 12 districts.

Hooda criticized the government for failing to conduct timely surveys, known as 'girdawari', to assess the extent of the damage. In his view, the government's previous commitments to address such issues have been merely empty promises without any substantial action.

Highlighting a pressing concern, Hooda pointed out that over 5,299 farmers have reported damages on the designated portal, yet the verification process remains incomplete. He accused the government of shirking its responsibility in helping farmers routinely affected by natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)