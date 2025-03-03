Left Menu

Hooda Demands Urgent Compensation for Farmers' Crop Losses

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda calls for immediate compensation for farmers facing heavy crop damage from recent rains and hailstorms. He criticizes the government's delay in assessing losses and providing compensation, highlighting past failures in verifying damage claims affecting thousands of farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:02 IST
Hooda Demands Urgent Compensation for Farmers' Crop Losses
compensation
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of devastating rains and hailstorms, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday urged the state government to swiftly compensate the affected farmers for their crop losses. Hooda emphasized that wheat and mustard crops, among others, have suffered extensive damage across 12 districts.

Hooda criticized the government for failing to conduct timely surveys, known as 'girdawari', to assess the extent of the damage. In his view, the government's previous commitments to address such issues have been merely empty promises without any substantial action.

Highlighting a pressing concern, Hooda pointed out that over 5,299 farmers have reported damages on the designated portal, yet the verification process remains incomplete. He accused the government of shirking its responsibility in helping farmers routinely affected by natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025