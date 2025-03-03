Wells Fargo Offloads ITC Shares Worth Rs 106 Crore
Wells Fargo sold ITC shares worth Rs 106 crore via an open market transaction. The shares were offloaded through Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity CIT and bought by SEI Trust Company. ITC shares closed at Rs 397 on the NSE while reporting a dip in net profit last quarter.
In a significant financial transaction, Wells Fargo, a prominent San Francisco-based financial services firm, divested ITC shares valued at Rs 106 crore through the open market.
The shares were offloaded by Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity CIT, an affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company, marking a notable shift in the company's investment portfolio.
Despite this development, ITC shares saw a minor uptick on Monday, closing at Rs 397 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
