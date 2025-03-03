Left Menu

Wells Fargo Offloads ITC Shares Worth Rs 106 Crore

Wells Fargo sold ITC shares worth Rs 106 crore via an open market transaction. The shares were offloaded through Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity CIT and bought by SEI Trust Company. ITC shares closed at Rs 397 on the NSE while reporting a dip in net profit last quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial transaction, Wells Fargo, a prominent San Francisco-based financial services firm, divested ITC shares valued at Rs 106 crore through the open market.

The shares were offloaded by Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity CIT, an affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company, marking a notable shift in the company's investment portfolio.

Despite this development, ITC shares saw a minor uptick on Monday, closing at Rs 397 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025