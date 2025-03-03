Wells Fargo Offloads ITC Shares Worth Rs 106 Crore

In a significant financial transaction, Wells Fargo, a prominent San Francisco-based financial services firm, divested ITC shares valued at Rs 106 crore through the open market.

The shares were offloaded by Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity CIT, an affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company, marking a notable shift in the company's investment portfolio.

Despite this development, ITC shares saw a minor uptick on Monday, closing at Rs 397 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

