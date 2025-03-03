Teenager Held Hostage and Assaulted in Gwalior: Shocking Details Emerge

In a distressing and shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a 17-year-old girl alleged she was held hostage and raped for five harrowing days. The accused, a man she befriended two years ago, reportedly threatened to make her video viral if she didn't come to Jhansi, leading to this tragic crime.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, Crime Branch) Krishna Lalchandani confirmed that the University police station received a complaint on March 1. The victim claimed she met the perpetrator during a wedding function in Jalaun district two years earlier. Their communication, which had ceased temporarily, recently resumed, culminating in this horrific event.

The girl informed her parents about the appalling ordeal upon returning to Gwalior, leading them to report the crime on March 1 at the University police station. The police have since registered a First Information Report (FIR), invoking relevant sections, including the protection of children under the POCSO Act, and are conducting further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)