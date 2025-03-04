South Korea Eyes Major Role in Alaska Gas Pipeline Project

South Korea is positioning itself for a significant role in the $44 billion gas pipeline project in Alaska, collaborating with the U.S. and Japan. The country's interest was conveyed by Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

During a visit to Washington D.C., Ahn held meetings with influential U.S. officials, including Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and co-chair of the White House National Energy Dominance Council, Doug Burgum. This trip aimed at securing tariff exemptions and bolstering bilateral energy collaboration.

While the South Korean industry ministry has yet to comment on the pipeline's specifics, Japan shows interest in supporting the project to improve relations with President Trump. South Korea remains a key player in the global LNG market as the third-largest importer of liquefied natural gas.

