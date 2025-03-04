South Korea Eyes Major Role in Alaska Gas Pipeline Project
South Korea has shown interest in a $44 billion Alaska gas pipeline project involving the U.S. and Japan. Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun discussed potential collaboration during a recent visit to Washington, where he met with key U.S. officials. South Korea aims to enhance energy cooperation amid tariff negotiations.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea is positioning itself for a significant role in the $44 billion gas pipeline project in Alaska, collaborating with the U.S. and Japan. The country's interest was conveyed by Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.
During a visit to Washington D.C., Ahn held meetings with influential U.S. officials, including Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and co-chair of the White House National Energy Dominance Council, Doug Burgum. This trip aimed at securing tariff exemptions and bolstering bilateral energy collaboration.
While the South Korean industry ministry has yet to comment on the pipeline's specifics, Japan shows interest in supporting the project to improve relations with President Trump. South Korea remains a key player in the global LNG market as the third-largest importer of liquefied natural gas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Japan's Economic Surge: Business Spending Fuels Unexpected Growth
Admiral Nevelskoy's Artillery Drills in Sea of Japan
Japan's Economic Surge: An Insightful Look into Q4 Growth
Japan's Economy Defies Expectations with Robust Growth
Yen Gains Ground Amid Positive Japanese GDP, Impacting Global Currency Dynamics