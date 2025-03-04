Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Political Tensions Rise Over Delimitation and Language Policy

Tamil Nadu BJP criticizes CM MK Stalin for convening an all-party meeting, calling it a distraction from governance failures. The meeting addresses concerns over the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats, with debates focusing on population metrics that could disadvantage Tamil Nadu. DMK voices additional concerns regarding potential seat losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:45 IST
Tamil Nadu Political Tensions Rise Over Delimitation and Language Policy
Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate in Tamil Nadu is heating up as BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy targets Chief Minister MK Stalin for orchestrating an all-party meeting on the contentious issues of delimitation and the three-language policy. Thirupathy accuses Stalin of using these topics to divert attention from what he deems the state's governance failures over the past four years.

Highlighting issues such as deteriorating law and order and rising violence against women, Thirupathy describes the meeting slated for March 5 as unnecessary. Nonetheless, Stalin's invitation extends to 40 political parties registered with the Election Commission in Tamil Nadu, underscoring the importance of the meeting.

DMK leader Kanimozhi, meanwhile, defends Stalin's initiative, emphasizing the crucial need for clarity in the delimitation process post-census. Concerns center on how states with controlled populations, like Tamil Nadu, might be adversely affected compared to those with rapid population growth, such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Contradictory assurances from Union Home Minister Amit Shah have only fueled the state's anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025