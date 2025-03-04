Tamil Nadu Political Tensions Rise Over Delimitation and Language Policy

The political climate in Tamil Nadu is heating up as BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy targets Chief Minister MK Stalin for orchestrating an all-party meeting on the contentious issues of delimitation and the three-language policy. Thirupathy accuses Stalin of using these topics to divert attention from what he deems the state's governance failures over the past four years.

Highlighting issues such as deteriorating law and order and rising violence against women, Thirupathy describes the meeting slated for March 5 as unnecessary. Nonetheless, Stalin's invitation extends to 40 political parties registered with the Election Commission in Tamil Nadu, underscoring the importance of the meeting.

DMK leader Kanimozhi, meanwhile, defends Stalin's initiative, emphasizing the crucial need for clarity in the delimitation process post-census. Concerns center on how states with controlled populations, like Tamil Nadu, might be adversely affected compared to those with rapid population growth, such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Contradictory assurances from Union Home Minister Amit Shah have only fueled the state's anxiety.

