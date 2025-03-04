Left Menu

Infernos Ravage Heragam and Bhutto Chowk Markets, Massive Damage Reported

A destructive fire swept through Heragam and Bhutto Chowk markets early today, causing extensive structural damage. Firefighters and police are actively managing the situation, while investigations continue to uncover the cause. With no casualties reported, locals remain on high alert as the situation unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:48 IST
Fire broke out in shops in Shopian (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In the early hours today, Heragam's main market in Shopian witnessed a catastrophic fire, resulting in significant damage to multiple establishments. The blaze reportedly started in Nisar Ahmad Sofi's shop and swiftly spread to surrounding structures.

As the fire grew, thick smoke billowed into the air, prompting an urgent response from local fire services. Firefighters are currently on the scene, diligently working to contain the flames. Concurrently, a separate blaze erupted near Bhutto Chowk Market, also destroying multiple buildings and causing distress among residents. Police and firefighting teams are actively engaged in controlling the scenario.

The origins of both fires remain unclear at this stage. Authorities have initiated investigations to uncover the causes. Witnesses reported scenes of panic and efforts by locals to save their belongings and help affected individuals. Although there have been no reported casualties so far, the full extent of the damage is still being evaluated. Residents are advised to be cautious and collaborate with emergency personnel as further updates are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

