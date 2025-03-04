Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Wrestler Sushil Kumar in High-Profile Murder Case

The Delhi High Court has granted regular bail to celebrated wrestler Sushil Kumar, involved in the controversial 2021 Sagar Dhankar murder case. The decision, delivered by Justice Sanjeev Narula, requires Kumar to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000, alongside two sureties of the same amount.

Previously, Kumar received a seven-day interim bail in July 2023 to undergo knee surgery. Facing charges alongside other accused individuals, Kumar's defense, represented by advocates R S Malik and Sumeet Shokeen, highlighted his prolonged custody exceeding three and a half years.

While the trial continues, the court has heard testimonies from approximately 30 of the 186 prosecution witnesses over the past three years. The incident, leading to Sagar Dhankar's tragic demise, occurred on the night of May 4, 2021, at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium. Sushil Kumar, noted for his Olympic accolades, remains a significant public figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)