Revival of Saffron Cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir: A Turning Point for Farmers

The Jammu and Kashmir government has achieved a significant milestone by stabilizing saffron cultivation across the region, maintaining the growing area at 3,715 hectares. Agriculture Minister Javed Ahmed Dar announced the identification of new areas for expansion, marking a positive turn for the Union territory's saffron sector.

Under the National Saffron Mission, initiated in 2010, saffron productivity has notably improved, rising from 2.50 kilograms per hectare in 2009-10 to 4.42 kilograms per hectare in 2023. Despite these advances, challenges with irrigation infrastructure and land encroachments persist, causing concern among stakeholders.

The initiative has not only increased productivity but also prices, with saffron reaching Rs 2,20,000 per kg. The introduction of an e-auction system and modern techniques has benefited farmers while ensuring fair prices. As efforts continue, the government remains committed to addressing infrastructure gaps and safeguarding cultivation areas.

