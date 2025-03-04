Revival of Saffron Cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir: A Turning Point for Farmers
The Jammu and Kashmir government has successfully stabilized saffron cultivation areas and improved productivity. Despite challenges in irrigation and land encroachments, efforts like the National Saffron Mission have boosted yields and prices. The initiative introduced modern techniques and increased engagement with farmers to address ongoing issues.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has achieved a significant milestone by stabilizing saffron cultivation across the region, maintaining the growing area at 3,715 hectares. Agriculture Minister Javed Ahmed Dar announced the identification of new areas for expansion, marking a positive turn for the Union territory's saffron sector.
Under the National Saffron Mission, initiated in 2010, saffron productivity has notably improved, rising from 2.50 kilograms per hectare in 2009-10 to 4.42 kilograms per hectare in 2023. Despite these advances, challenges with irrigation infrastructure and land encroachments persist, causing concern among stakeholders.
The initiative has not only increased productivity but also prices, with saffron reaching Rs 2,20,000 per kg. The introduction of an e-auction system and modern techniques has benefited farmers while ensuring fair prices. As efforts continue, the government remains committed to addressing infrastructure gaps and safeguarding cultivation areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
