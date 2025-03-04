Left Menu

Revival of Saffron Cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir: A Turning Point for Farmers

The Jammu and Kashmir government has successfully stabilized saffron cultivation areas and improved productivity. Despite challenges in irrigation and land encroachments, efforts like the National Saffron Mission have boosted yields and prices. The initiative introduced modern techniques and increased engagement with farmers to address ongoing issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:55 IST
Revival of Saffron Cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir: A Turning Point for Farmers
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government has achieved a significant milestone by stabilizing saffron cultivation across the region, maintaining the growing area at 3,715 hectares. Agriculture Minister Javed Ahmed Dar announced the identification of new areas for expansion, marking a positive turn for the Union territory's saffron sector.

Under the National Saffron Mission, initiated in 2010, saffron productivity has notably improved, rising from 2.50 kilograms per hectare in 2009-10 to 4.42 kilograms per hectare in 2023. Despite these advances, challenges with irrigation infrastructure and land encroachments persist, causing concern among stakeholders.

The initiative has not only increased productivity but also prices, with saffron reaching Rs 2,20,000 per kg. The introduction of an e-auction system and modern techniques has benefited farmers while ensuring fair prices. As efforts continue, the government remains committed to addressing infrastructure gaps and safeguarding cultivation areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025