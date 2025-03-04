Left Menu

Mizoram Budget Unveils Economic Boost with Key Schemes

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma presented a Rs 15,198.76 crore budget for 2025-2026. He announced a 75% increase in the 'Bana Kaih' scheme for farmers and entrepreneurs and supplementary grants of Rs 3,512.33 crore for 2024-25, with no new taxes proposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:51 IST
Mizoram Budget Unveils Economic Boost with Key Schemes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma unveiled a comprehensive budget of Rs 15,198.76 crore for the fiscal year 2025-2026, marking a strategic increase in funding for key economic sectors.

In a significant move to bolster grassroots entrepreneurship and agriculture, the budget includes a 75% hike in allocations for the 'Bana Kaih' scheme, aimed at providing financial assistance to farmers and small business owners.

Additionally, supplementary demands for the ongoing fiscal year total Rs 3,512.33 crore, with the government opting not to introduce any new taxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025