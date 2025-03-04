Mizoram Budget Unveils Economic Boost with Key Schemes
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma presented a Rs 15,198.76 crore budget for 2025-2026. He announced a 75% increase in the 'Bana Kaih' scheme for farmers and entrepreneurs and supplementary grants of Rs 3,512.33 crore for 2024-25, with no new taxes proposed.
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma unveiled a comprehensive budget of Rs 15,198.76 crore for the fiscal year 2025-2026, marking a strategic increase in funding for key economic sectors.
In a significant move to bolster grassroots entrepreneurship and agriculture, the budget includes a 75% hike in allocations for the 'Bana Kaih' scheme, aimed at providing financial assistance to farmers and small business owners.
Additionally, supplementary demands for the ongoing fiscal year total Rs 3,512.33 crore, with the government opting not to introduce any new taxes.
