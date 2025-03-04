Trump's High-Stakes Tariff Gambit: Trade Wars Escalate

The imposition of new U.S. tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China has sent shockwaves through the global economy, raising fears of a deepening trade war. President Donald Trump's latest move intensifies existing trade tensions, with tariffs now affecting $2.2 trillion in annual U.S. trade with its top partners.

The retaliatory responses from Canada, Mexico, and China were swift, as these nations announced plans for their own tariff measures against American goods. The economic fallout was immediately felt in stock markets around the world, with Wall Street indices taking significant hits.

Amidst rising prices and recession concerns, businesses and consumers are bracing for the ripple effects of the tariffs. Industries throughout North America are particularly vulnerable due to the integrated nature of their supply chains, potentially leading to significant economic disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)