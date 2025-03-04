Left Menu

Amit Shah's Tamil Nadu Visit: Delimitation Debate Heats Up

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's imminent visit to Tamil Nadu stirs political tension amid ongoing debates over the three-language policy and delimitation process. Amidst boycotts and accusations, Shah reassures that the southern states won't suffer from parliamentary seat redistributions expected from the upcoming census data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:29 IST
Amit Shah's Tamil Nadu Visit: Delimitation Debate Heats Up
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Tamil Nadu within the next two days, triggering a wave of political responses, as announced by state BJP president K Annamalai. Shah's visit arrives at a time of heightened discourse regarding the three-language policy and ongoing concerns about the delimitation process.

Last month, during a BJP event in Coimbatore, Amit Shah assured the state's populace that southern states would not be adversely affected by the anticipated delimitation. However, the tension continues to escalate as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin convenes an all-party meeting on March 5 to deliberate over the issues raised by the DMK.

The BJP, opposing the meeting, accuses CM Stalin of fearmongering and obscuring facts concerning delimitation, claiming it to be based solely on imagined threats. Reinforcing Amit Shah's statements, Annamalai emphasized that delimitation is conducted on a pro-rata basis, dismissing fears rooted in population-based adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

