Amit Shah's Tamil Nadu Visit: Delimitation Debate Heats Up

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Tamil Nadu within the next two days, triggering a wave of political responses, as announced by state BJP president K Annamalai. Shah's visit arrives at a time of heightened discourse regarding the three-language policy and ongoing concerns about the delimitation process.

Last month, during a BJP event in Coimbatore, Amit Shah assured the state's populace that southern states would not be adversely affected by the anticipated delimitation. However, the tension continues to escalate as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin convenes an all-party meeting on March 5 to deliberate over the issues raised by the DMK.

The BJP, opposing the meeting, accuses CM Stalin of fearmongering and obscuring facts concerning delimitation, claiming it to be based solely on imagined threats. Reinforcing Amit Shah's statements, Annamalai emphasized that delimitation is conducted on a pro-rata basis, dismissing fears rooted in population-based adjustments.

