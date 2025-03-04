BSF Recovers Drone and Pistol, Thwarts Smuggling on Punjab Border

In a significant development, the Border Security Force (BSF) made notable strides in its ongoing crackdown on cross-border smuggling activities in Punjab.

According to a statement from the Public Relations Officer (PRO), on Tuesday, BSF troops recovered a DJI AIR 3S drone from a farming field in Amritsar, near the village of Wan. The discovery underscores the vigilance and technical proficiency of BSF personnel deployed along the border.

In an operation last month in Punjab's Ferozepur district, BSF also uncovered a Glock pistol and a packet of suspected heroin, thwarting smuggling efforts based on intelligence inputs. These recoveries highlight the commitment of the BSF in curbing illegal activities and enhancing national security across the border areas.

